Big Sky drops for Darren Nicholson

Darren Nicholson has had quite a run of popular songs since taking his leave from Balsam Range two years ago. The mandolinist and singer has also showed his range as a songwriter, often paired with his friend Charles Humphrey III as co-writer.

Mountain Home Music has a new single for Darren this summer, something of an historical epic called Big Sky, about a pioneering American pathfinder, noted wilderness scout, and solo hunter who helped map out what is now the state of Wyoming.

Nicholson says that he is quite proud of this one, as he explains the background of the song.

“Big Sky is based on the true story of early American explorer, John Colter. He was a member of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, and became the first known person of European descent to enter the region which became Yellowstone National Park. There are several fascinating periods of his life and career.

I became aware of him through a fabulous book about his survival and harrowing adventures called Colter’s Run. He was one of the first true mountain men.

This was the inspiration for the song when Charles Humphrey III and myself set out to write it — and I also think it would make a great film!

This is one of my favorite cuts of my entire recording career. I feel there’s a special spirit in the song, and the way it turned out — the musicians knocked it out of the park in regard to capturing the mood and old-time essence. Hope you enjoy!”

It turned out with Darren on mandolin and lead vocal, Colby Laney on guitar, Kristin Scott Benson on banjo, Deanie Richardson on fiddle, Zach Smith on bass, and David Johnson on reso-guitar. Vocal harmonies were provided by Jennifer Nicholson and Kevin Sluder.

When he says that this is a special song, Darren isn’t just blowing his and Charles’ horns. They faithfullly convey the essence and character of John Colter as an adventurous seeker, in the manner of an old folk ballad, complete with a convincing repetition of crucial lines.

Check it out…

Big Sky is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.