Big Lick Bluegrass Festival welcomes Authentic Unlimited as host band

Big Lick Bluegrass Festival, one of the first outdoor music events of the year in central North Carolina, welcomes a new host band, Authentic Unlimited. The award winning group will be replacing Sideline who served as the festival’s headliner since 2023, but has retired from the road.

Festival promoter, Jeff Branch, expressed…

“First of all, I would like to thank Steve Dilling and Sideline for all their hard work over the years hosting the Big Lick Bluegrass Festival. Steve and I have celebrated our birthdays the same day and our friendship will always continue.

I am excited to have Authentic Unlimited as host for this festival. I got started with their old boss, Doyle Lawson, being his MC at Denton. Now his former band mates are circling back and working with me on my own festival.”

Steve Dilling responded….

“We took our job seriously as a host band for the festival. We did everything within our power to entertain the audience whether we were on stage playing, or off stage hosting activities. Thanks to Jeff Branch and all the staff for being so good to us. We are happy to hear that Authentic Unlimited is going to take over as host of the Big Lick festival. We wish them well; I’m sure they will be fantastic!”

Skip Cherryholmes, Sideline lead guitarist and Dilling’s son-in-law, added…

“Most of a bluegrass entertainer’s life is spent traveling from one city to the next, night after night. Having a multi-day festival so close to home – surrounded by friends and family – made us feel so embraced and loved, and pushed us to give it our all.

I’m thankful to all of our fans that traveled from the far corners of the earth to join us at Big Lick and be a part of something special! I want to thank our many Sideline brothers and band mates that joined us in working hard for our fans!

Thank you to Jeff for his commitment to producing excellent entertainment in North Carolina for so many years, and for always making us feel welcome and at home!”

Authentic Unlimited is excited to carry on the tradition set by Sideline.

AU’s banjoist, Eli Johnston, said…

“What an honor and a privilege to be asked to host Big Lick bluegrass festival. We cherish our friendship with promoter Jeff Branch who has always been a huge supporter of our group. Y’all better get ready for a big weekend in Oakboro. We love you, North Carolina!!!”

Big Lick Bluegrass Festival near Oakboro, NC, is slated for April 16-18, 2026. In addition to Authentic Unlimited, the festival will include such great performers as the Lonesome River Band, the Grascals, the Seldom Scene, and Southern Legacy to name a few.

Big Lick Bluegrass Festival is located at 722 South Oakridge Road in Oakboro, NC. Camping reservations open on February 1, 2026. For more information, visit their website.