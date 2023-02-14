Big day for Danny Burns – new single and newborn son!

Skip to content
Bonfire Music Group artist Danny Burns is really celebrating today. Not only does his new single release today, a grassed up version of Sting’s , but last night his wife, Áine Burns, gave birth to their fourth child! Fields of Gold
After three daughters, they are delighted to welcome their first son, Waylon James Brendan Burns, who made his appearance at 10:16 p.m. in Charleston, SC where the Burnses reside. He weighed in at exactly 8 lbs. He’s sure to be as redheaded as his mom and dad.
Both Danny and Áine are Irish born, but he has made his music career here in the US, though he performed on both sides of the Atlantic for many years.
finds Burns singing again with Tim O’Brien, who plays mandolin. Also supporting on the track are Tony Wray on guitar, Scott Vestal on banjo, Matt Menefee on reso-guitar, Billy Contreras on fiddle, and Ethan Burkhardt on bass. Fields of Gold
Danny says that this one seemed effortless in the studio.
“
Fields of Gold has always been one of those big beautiful songs that I wanted to cover. When we got into the studio we ran it a few times, and everyone was familiar with it. I think Scott (Vestal) had recorded it a few times already, it just flowed nicely in the session.”
Have a listen…
VIDEO
Fields of Gold is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.
And a great big
Bluegrass Today welcome to young Waylon!
