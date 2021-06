Big City video from Mason Via

Mountain Fever Records has just released a music video from their new young artist, Mason Via, for his current single, Big City.

Via is making major waves this year, appearing on American Idol on ABC TV, and being named the newest member of Old Crow Medicine Show. He is also finishing up a solo project for Mountain Fever, featuring his original bluegrass music, which clearly betrays his western North Carolina heritage and the influence received from his dad, well known Tar Heel grasser, David Via.

Both the song and video express Mason’s wonder and excitement upon making the move to Nashville to pursue music full time. His winning smile will convince anyone of the sincerity of his feelings, especially the scenes of Via arriving in town. Though other artists appear with him in the video, the track features Alex Genova on banjo, Jonah Horton on mandolin, Tommy Maher on reso-guitar, Sam Wiess on fiddle, and Ben Somerville on bass.

Have a look see…

Big City is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.

Music lovers in Nashville can catch Mason Via tonight (6/22) at The Station Inn, and this Sunday (6/27) in Cary, NC at the Koka Booth Amphitheater.