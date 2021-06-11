Big City drops for Mason Via

Posted on by John Lawless

Mason Via is certainly on a roll this year, appearing as a contestant on American Idol and being chosen as a member of Old Crow Medicine Show. He’s also signed a recording contract with Mountain Fever Records, who have released a debut single today showcasing him as both a singer and a songwriter.

Listening to his distinctive tenor voice, with just a touch of mountain soul, you can see why he captivated the judges on American Idol, as well as the guys in OCMS. But he remains a grasser at heart, which shows in this new single.

For his first solo release with Mountain Fever, Mason has chosen a song he wrote, Big City, which might be descriptive of his own life, moving to Nashville from his home in western North Carolina to pursue a career in music. He is supported here by Alex Genova on banjo, Jonah Horton on mandolin, Tommy Maher on reso-guitar, Sam Wiess on fiddle, and Ben Somerville on bass. Nick Goad and Jacob Harbour provide harmony vocals in the Osborne Brothers style, with Via’s vocal on top.

Have a listen…

Big City is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.

Be on the lookout for a music video for this song in short order.

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

