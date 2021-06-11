Big City drops for Mason Via

Mason Via is certainly on a roll this year, appearing as a contestant on American Idol and being chosen as a member of Old Crow Medicine Show. He’s also signed a recording contract with Mountain Fever Records, who have released a debut single today showcasing him as both a singer and a songwriter.

Listening to his distinctive tenor voice, with just a touch of mountain soul, you can see why he captivated the judges on American Idol, as well as the guys in OCMS. But he remains a grasser at heart, which shows in this new single.

For his first solo release with Mountain Fever, Mason has chosen a song he wrote, Big City, which might be descriptive of his own life, moving to Nashville from his home in western North Carolina to pursue a career in music. He is supported here by Alex Genova on banjo, Jonah Horton on mandolin, Tommy Maher on reso-guitar, Sam Wiess on fiddle, and Ben Somerville on bass. Nick Goad and Jacob Harbour provide harmony vocals in the Osborne Brothers style, with Via’s vocal on top.

Have a listen…

Big City is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.

Be on the lookout for a music video for this song in short order.