Big Blue Sky In The Morning video from Barbara Jo Kammer

Barbara Jo Kammer has created a socially-distanced music video for her original song, Big Blue Sky in the Morning, which has gotten a great deal of attention online.

Kammer has a large and loyal following in Colorado where she lives, with her band, The Hippie Buckaroos. Her work, and that of the band, is music therapy, especially as it applies to addiction recovery. Barbara Jo herself suffered from addiction problems for over 40 years before seeking treatment, and considers it her life’s mission to bring healing to others through song.

The video finds her singing unaccompanied against a backdrop of the Rocky Mountains, with harmony from Mollie O’Brien, and body percussion from KC Groves and Damon Smith.

Big Blue Sky in the Morning is the title track of Kammer’s current album, which is available from her website on CD or by download.