Big Bass, Bluegrass & BBQ in Florida

Appalachian Road Show at the 2025 Big Bass, Bluegrass & BBQ – photo © Bill Warren

One of Florida’s newest festivals is up and growing. Big Bass, Bluegrass, & BBQ held its 4th show this past Friday evening and all-day Saturday. It is held at Liberty Park in Inverness, Florida. The show includes a bass fishing tournament, a BBQ cooking contest, and, of course, the music. Coach Mac Promotions in the person of CJ McClellan now promotes the show. Dale McClellan (no relation to CJ), through M&B Dairy and Cool Cow Milk, is one of the major drivers of the event. CJ MCs the show, and Lucy and Luke Lindblom did the sound.

Both Friday and Saturday featured the headlining bands.

The Kevin Prater Band was up first on Friday. Kevin has 40 years of bluegrass music behind him and always delivers a topflight show. He has two new band members, Codie Allen on banjo and Larry Cadle on bass. Kevin covers a lot of territory with his show. He brings some of the best from his times with James King and Melvin Goins. He has made his rendition of House of the Rising Sun one of his most requested songs.

Etlington Enterprise is the brainchild of Max Etling and Ben Watlington. I complimented them on their stage presence. Max said, “We are having fun.” Ben chimed in, “If it wasn’t fun, I wouldn’t do it!” They have added John and Josh Gooding to the foursome. This is a group of ETSU alums that bluegrass lovers need to see.

What can one say about Ralph Stanley II that has not been said? Ralph has matured into a musician and band leader that would make Dr. Ralph proud. He keeps the Stanley tradition alive while forging ahead with his own music. We can’t ask for more.

Now for some extra credit. Go through the pictures and you will find tennis shoes. Who forgot their boots????

Appalachian Road Show closed out both Friday and Saturday. This group of seasoned musicians have put together a special show. They tell the stories of their songs that gives extra meaning to them. Be sure to put them on your “must see” list.

Saturday morning kicked off with what is my favorite part of several festivals. Three groups of youngsters showed us all that bluegrass is in good hands. The first group was the Florida Sunshine Bluegrass Kids. These young ladies have been a group for only four months. The group consists of Jolene Rae Gamboa, Heidi Sunshine Gamboa, Shay Morgan, Lilah Ann, Ryleigh Elizabeth Norman, Carrigan Beau Brake, and one big kid – David Walker on bass. CJ put it best, “These kids went on the big stage in front of a big crowd and did an excellent job.”

Next up were the Alaskan Sunnyside Sisters. They have spent the winter attending events throughout Florida. The oldest sister, Akulina, has a powerful voice that other vocalists appreciate. I can guess that they will be seen at the Withlacoochee Bluegrass Festival and EMS Springfest.

The final group of youngsters was Ayres of Promise. This group is mother Sarah, four-year-old Grace, and eleven year old Elizabeth. Grace wowed the crowd with a COMPLETE rendition of Amazing Grace. Elizabeth played guitar, fiddle, and mandolin along with singing.

This dozen young ladies tell the world that bluegrass will live on.

Sass with Class cloggers then put on a show dancing to both bluegrass and country numbers. The earlier youngsters had introduced themselves and given their ages. The leader of the cloggers said, “We are all 39!”

Big Creek Bluegrass came in from the Pigeon Forge, Tennessee area. They are regulars on Pigeon Forge stages. They provided a mix of bluegrass and traditional country music. They were joined by one of the Florida Sunshine Kids, 14-year-old Shay Morgan. She burned up Cherokee Shuffle with the guys!

Southern Express is one of the truly fine Florida bluegrass bands. They are the band that got Dale McClellan hooked on bluegrass. Thanks guys!! They sing a lot of bandleader, Keith Tew’s music along with traditional songs. Keith is an award-winning songwriter.

Landon Fitzpatrick brought his Stanley style band to the Big Bass stage. He plays Stanley music along with his own songs. His banjo picking takes the audience back to the days of Dr. Ralph.

Rekindled Bits of Grass is the host band of the festival. It is fronted by promoter CJ McClellan. The band plays traditional and gospel bluegrass music. They can be found playing in churches all over Florida.

Saturday evening was a repeat of the Friday evening shows.

This is one of the few festivals that is free and features several touring bands. Next year’s dates are March 13 and 14. Be there for a good time.

The Candidpix.info cameras have two more shows in sunny Florida. See you at Withlacoochee and EMS Springfest.

Support your local music venues.