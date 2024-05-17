Big Al & Sandy Radio Show goes international

The popular Big Al & Sandy Radio Show, which broadcasts weekly from the Birthplace of Country Music, WBCM Radio Bristol 100.1 FM in Bristol, VA, has been picked up for syndication by CMR Nashville, Europe’s longest-running country music station, located in the UK.

The show is hosted by Big Al Weekly, a life long lover of bluegrass and traditional country music, and his wife, Sandy Shortridge, a noted singer and songwriter. Weekly has been seen on stage serving as MC at many bluegrass festivals over the years, and has had a career as a long haul trucker and tour bus driver as well.

From the beginning, Al and Sandy have included in-depth interviews with bluegrass artists and newsmakers amidst a mix of current and vintage music. Recent ones have featured Dale Ann Bradley, Michael Cleveland, Chris Jones, Peter Rowan, Jim Hurst, Frank Poindexter, Jeremy Garrett, Deanie Richardson, and Gena Britt.

CMR Nashville founder and CEO Lee Williams says that the addition of Al and Sandy’s show is a most welcome addition to their schedule.

“We pride ourselves in having a wide selection of quality country music programs in our weekly schedule. We are more than privileged to add to that list The Big Al and Sandy Radio Show, covering many styles of country music, plus interviews and exclusive country music releases.”

Listeners in the UK and Europe can hear the hour long show Wednesdays at 3:00 and 11:00 p.m. (GMT), Thursdays at 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., and Fridays at 7:00 a.m. The station can be heard via a link on their main web site, or with a free downloadable app. The signal is available 24/7/365.

In addition to Radio Bristol, US listeners can catch The Big Al & Sandy Radio Show at the Bluegrass Jamboree, Country Music News International Radio, Bluegrass Planet Radio, Bell Buckle Radio, Acoustic Revue Radio, and Radiowolfsbude.