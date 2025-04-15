Bibelhauser Brothers to Common Loon Records

Justin Stickler with Common Loon Records has announced the signing of The Bibelhauser Brothers to the label.

The Bibelhausers are identical twin brothers Aaron and Adam, Kentucky singers and songwriters in the bluegrass style, who had begun performing and recording together again three years ago after several years pursuing music separately. As young men the two wrote and sang jointly in a band called Relic, based in Louisville, but then Aaron took the lead in his own solo career, becoming a prominent radio host in the area, and saw several of his songs recorded by other artists.

They’ve had two albums together since teaming back up, and have new music for their first release with Common Loon, with Aaron on guitar and Adam on bass, supported by Jeff Guernsey on mandolin and Steve Cooley on banjo.

Stickler described his first taste of the Bibelhauser sound.

“I first met Aaron and Jeff in Louisville, Kentucky, in studio during the recording of Michael Prewitt’s latest album, and I quickly realized their musical abilities were off the charts. Aaron’s songwriting and the album’s collaborations are pure excitement. We’re fired up to have this record on the Common Loon label.”

A debut single, their bluegrass cut of One Tin Soldier, hits in a month, with Sam Bush featured on lead vocal and mandolin. Other guests on the project include Dale Ann Bradley, Michael Cleveland, John Cowan, and Scott T Smith.

Sounds like a winner!

Keep an eye – and ear – peeled for more details coming up.