Bibelhauser Brothers drop Sleep A Thousand Years

Kentucky’s Bibelhauser Brothers, twins Aaron and Adam, have pulled in fellow Bluegrass Stater Dale Ann Bradley for their latest single release, Sleep A Thousand Years.

The song tells of a lovestruck man who longs for sleep and dreams, the only time he gets to spend with the woman he cares for deeply. Thus the title and closing line of the chorus, that he would Sleep A Thousand Years.

With Aaron on guitar and lead vocal, Adam plays bass and sings harmony, with Jeff Guernsey on mandolin, Steve Cooley on banjo, and Dale Ann Bradley on harmony vocal.

Of her experience recording with the Biberlhauser Brothers, Bradley says…

“I love these boys! Sleep A Thousand Years is a jewel of a song, written with a silver pen…so happy to be asked to sing harmony with these gentlemen!”

Have a listen…

Sleep A Thousand Years is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.