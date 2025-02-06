Beyond What I Can See drops for Remedy Tree

Remedy Tree is a young bluegrass band from north Florida who have been turning heads all over the southeastern US this past few years with their fresh sound and strong original material. While their widespread prominence may be new, the group has been at it since 2015, helmed by Gabriel and Abigail Acevedo, with a mix of folk and contemporary bluegrass that wins over audiences wherever they perform.

Newly signed to Mountain Fever Records, they have a debut single on offer, Beyond What I Can See, which Gabriel wrote snd sings, one he says is about searching and reaching for what you seek.

“Beyond What I Can See is a song about longing. It speaks to the ups and downs of chasing a dream and the struggles and sadness that come with it at times. Anxiety can creep in, and self-doubt can run amuck. Still in the end, that place beyond the horizon, still calls to you, and the race is never ending.”

With Gabriel on guitar and lead vocal, and Abigail on bass, support comes from bandmates Nathan Beaumont on banjo and Bryce Griffin on mandolin, plus guest fiddler Jason Carter. Bryce and Abigail sing harmony.

Have a listen and see if you don’t hear what so many people have warmed to in Remedy Tree.

Beyond What I Can See is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.