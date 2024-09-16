Between The Two Of Us from Jaelee Roberts

Mountain Home Music has a new single from Jaelee Roberts as we close out the summer season. This is another she co-wrote, Between The Two Of Us, featuring this talented young vocalist who also shares her skills as a member of Sister Sadie.

It’s a heartfelt love song, presented in ballad form, about a couple who celebrate the love they share, hoping that the feeling they’ve captured stays the same going forward.

Jaelee shared a bit about this song, and who helped out in the studio on this track.

“Between The Two Of Us was written with my friends Donna Ulisse and Kristen Bearfield. When we got together, we agreed that we’d like to write something up-tempo and happy, and Between The Two Of Us is the result of that session. It truly is a happy song about love lasting between two people, and what you have to do to achieve that.

Getting to hear this song come together in the studio was really amazing, and I am so thrilled with the end result. The musical arrangement provided by Ron Block, Andy Leftwich, Cody Kilby, Byron House, Justin Moses, Stuart Duncan, and John Gardner absolutely made this song even more special than I could have imagined! To top it off, Stephen Mougin and Kelsi Harrigill joined me on harmonies, and their voices were the perfect touch to convey the message of the song.

I hope y’all enjoy this love song that is filled with words of hope, joy, and encouragement…Between The Two Of Us.”

They all did a wonderful job, and Roberts shows again why she has generated so much attention since she burst on the scene a few years ago.

Have a listen…

Between The Two Of Us is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.