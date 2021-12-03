Between Houston and Her from Bluegrass At The Crossroads

Mountain Home Music has released another single from their upcoming Bluegrass At The Crossroads album, a sort of band scramble project that groups artists from a variety of different outfits, brought together to record a mix of new material and standards.

Today’s entry is a new song, Between Houston and Her, sung by Skip Cherryholmes of Sideline. He is supported by Kristin Scott B Henson of The Grascals on banjo, Jerry Garrett of The Infamous Stringdusters on fiddle, Darren Nicholson of Balsam Range on mandolin, and Kevin Kehrberg of Zoe & Cloyd on bass. Cherryholmes also plays guitar on the track.

The lyrics of the song, co-written by Bob Minner and Jon Weisberger, tell of the difficulties of leaving loved ones behind when you work on the road, something that Skip feels intently in his own life.

“This song strikes deeply from the perspective of a married, full-time road musician. As a husband and father of two, it can get pretty tough packing another suitcase for another road trip. It wasn’t hard to identify with the lyrics and the call for the feel on this song.

It was a great experience to be involved in a session outside of a band setting. All of these remarkable players, several of whom I had known but never recorded with, worked well together with deep passion and precisely executed professionalism. I am always looking to be challenged and pushed as a musician, and they certainly gave that to me. I was greatly honored to be involved with this project.”

Have a listen…

Co-writer Minner, guitarist with country star Tim McGraw’s band, says that he has proud to see this one cut by such a stout group of pickers and singers.

“It’s always exciting to have songs cut long after they’ve been written, and this one is such a case. I always enjoy the co-write with Jon — he’s never in a hurry, and lets the idea and song develop at its own pace, so this one just found itself on paper easily. When Jon contacted me a few years after we had written it and said it was being cut, it was that feeling of enjoyment that the song had found a home. When he told me the group of musicians cutting it, it was exciting to hear that ensemble bring the song to life. It’s always great to hear musicians from different established groups come together and create a unique perspective.”

Between Houston and Her is available now from popular download and streaming sites online. Radio programmers will be able to get the track soon via AirPlay Direct.