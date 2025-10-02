Best Selling Book of All Time from King James Boys

Posted on by John Lawless

For their latest single, Pinecastle Records and The King James Boys have selected The Best Selling Book of All Time, from their current album, Get A Transfer.

The song comes from bluegrass songwriter Chris Burton, who has contributed material to Terry Baucom, The Grascals, and others.

Obviously, The Best Selling Book of All Time is about the Holy Bible, told in three quarter time, with three-part harmony throughout. The track has a slow-moving, bluesy sort of vibe, somewhat in contrast to the inspirational tone of the lyrics.

The King James Boys include Randy Spencer on guitar and lead vocal, Curtis Lewis on banjo, Will Hart on mandolin, and Cole Spencer on bass. Harmony vocals were provided by Cole and Will.

Have a listen…

The Best Selling Book of All Time, and the full Get A Transfer album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

