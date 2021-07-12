Best of luck Theo and Paige!

Theo MacMillan, one half of the brother/sister duet team Theo & Brenna, has announced his engagement to Paige Park. Theo & Brenna were announced as official Bluegrass Ramble showcase artists for World of Bluegrass 2021 just last week, so July is starting out a high note for MacMillan.

The two met at Nashville’s Station Inn about six years ago at a Sunday night jam. Paige is a fiddler while Theo plays guitar, and they later played a gig together in Franklin, but had stayed just friends until this year when they started dating. We understand that they have fallen for each other hard, and rather quickly, and MacMillan popped the question at The Station Inn a couple of weeks ago. Talk about returning to the scene of the crime!

She sad yes, and everyone that night at Maddie Denton’s CD release concert got to join in their celebration. Maddie plays fiddle with Theo & Brenna, along with Mary Meyer on mandolin, and Evan Winsor on bass. Brenna plays banjo and sings with the group.

The happy couple have yet to announced a date.

Best of luck to Theo and Paige!