Best of Her – new single from Corey Zink

After having made the difficult decision to move himself and his family from New England to east Tennessee where better opportunities exist in the bluegrass industry, Corey Zink is releasing the first music he has created with Dave Maggard and Sound Biscuit Productions in Sevierville, TN.

A single is now available from Corey’s Lifetimes album, one he wrote about his son, Cooper, and how his entire perspective on life was transformed by watching him enter the world. He calls it Best of Her, and it serves as a perfect vehicle for Zink’s rich baritone voice and facility with traditional country and bluegrass music.

He describes a feeling that all new parents will recall.

“When I witnessed the birth of my first born son, Cooper, I could not have prepared myself for the level of pride and joy that I would feel on that day, as my wife, Missy, and I became parents for the first time. Shortly thereafter, I wrote this song as a gift for her with the intent of keeping those precious moments forever fresh in our minds, whenever we listen back to the song. Unexpectedly, ‘Coopers Song’ has become one of my most requested originals, and I am so proud that this song brings joy and helps others to reflect on special memories of similar experiences in their lives.”

Corey plays guitar and sings lead, supported by Dan Menzone on banjo, John Roc on mandolin, Billy Hawks on fiddle, Matt Leadbetter on reso-guitar, and Steve Carr on bass. Darrell Webb sings harmony.

Check it out.

Best of Her and the full Lifetimes album will be available September 3 at the popular download and streaming sites online. Audio CDs can be ordered directly from Corey’s web site.

Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.