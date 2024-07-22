Best Friends from Summer Brooke

Mountain Fever Records has a new single for Summer Brooke, i.e., Summer McMahan of Mountain Faith and Summer & Bray, a lovely song written with and about her brother, Brayden.

Titled Best Friends, Summer sings, with Brayden adding harmony, about the two western North Carolina siblings’ lives together, playing and singing, touring the US, appearing on America’s Got Talent, and recording in the studio for many years.

She says that it traces from the time he was born, when she didn’t necessarily approve of his arrival, on through their time performing side by side all over the country.

According to Summer…

“Best Friends was written by my brother and I. It’s more meaningful now that we aren’t singing together anymore. We honestly were best friends and enjoyed every second on the road together! At first, I wasn’t sure about a brother, but I’m so glad God chose Bray to be my sibling.”

It’s a lovely song, and Summer sings it beautifully. Anyone who has enjoyed her music over the last decade will surely find it to their liking. Bray plays banjo, with Seth Taylor on guitar, Bryan McDowell on fiddle, Shaun Richardson on mandolin, Aaron Ramsey on bass, and Nick Faulk on drums.

Have a listen…

Best Friends is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.