Bennett Sullivan announces banjo LickFest 2025

Popular banjo player and educator Bennett Sullivan has come up with a unique instructional music festival which he is calling LickFest. It’s set to run online February 22-23, and attendees will be able to spend 30 minute Demio sessions with a dozen or more top professional banjo pickers, showing how they create melodies, and then put together licks and phrases to express them.

It’s a fascinating concept, and Sullivan will be on hand during all the sessions to facilitate and guide each of the players, who include some of the top names in acoustic music, encompassing traditional and progressive bluegrass, as well as old time and Americana styles.

Scheduled to appear are:

Kristin Scott Benson

Jens Kruger

Sarah Jarosz

Tony Trischka

Billy Failing

Sam Grisman

Wes Corbett

Kyle Tuttle

Jason Davis

Gena Britt

Jeff Picker

Tray Wellington

Gina Furtado

Bennett Sullivan

Jake Workman

Bennett put together this brief explainer video to clarify the concept.

Registration is $97 for both days of online learning, and all sessions will be archived in perpetuity for anyone registered to attend. Students will be able to watch the proceedings go down live, and then reach for the archives to work on what is presented as time allows. Tablature will be provided after the fact by email for all the examples shown during LickFest sessions.

Most sessions will be presented live, allowing student attendees to post questions via chat if something isn’t clear. Bennett says that a couple of sessions may be pre-recorded based on artist availability.

This appears to be an extremely cost-effective way to watch and learn with these experienced pros in the comfort of your home. LickFest seems certain to be both entertaining and instructive.

Full details can be found online, along with a daily schedule. LickFest 2025 will be managed by Sullivan’s online learning company, Banjo Licks.