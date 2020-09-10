Benjy Jones to Larry Stephenson Band

The Larry Stephenson Band has announced the addition of a new member, with Benjy Jones joining the group on bass.

Stephenson has built a solid bluegrass career based on his remarkable tenor singing voice, a reputation for fielding a solid band, and a history of choosing quality material. It must be working, as the band has been working this past 31 years!

Other current members include Derek Vaden on banjo and Nick Dauphinais on guitar.

Jones, from Gaffney, SC, is adept at several of the common bluegrass instruments. He has been active in bluegrass and Gospel music circles for some time, and has performed regionally with his daughters as The Jones Family.

For those who don’t know him, Benjy shared a bit of background, and how he got hooked up with Larry.

“I grew up singing in church with my family. My daddy always played bluegrass, and that’s what got me started. When I had children of my own, I was hoping they’d love music too, and they did. I have been singing with my oldest two daughters for a while. We made a CD a few years ago and Dale Perry actually did it for us.

Through getting to know Dale, he let me know that Larry had a spot for a bass player, and wanted to know if I was interested. I went and met with Larry, Nick, and Derek, and they asked me to join. The bad thing is, I was late getting to the bus for my first road trip with the guys, and I dropped my bass in the parking lot!

But, I’m loving it. I thank the Lord for giving me the opportunity to play, and I hope that no matter what I do I do it for him.”

For his part, Larry is glad to welcome Benjy on board, and says that he is pleased to see live shows returning this month. The Larry Stephenson Band will appear at Starvy Creek in Conway, MO on September 17, and in Vine Grove, KY on the 25th.

“We are looking forward to traveling again now that the world is opening back up, to play some great music for audiences we have missed this summer.”

You can learn more about Larry and the band online.