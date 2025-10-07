Benefit for Saxapahaw United Methodist Church rebuilding

Posted on by Laura Ridge

Cornbread Revival at the benefit for Saxapahaw United Methodist Church – photo © Laura Ridge

On Saturday, October 4, an estimated 300 people came to support Saxapahaw United Methodist Church after Tropical Storm Chantel left them under three feet of water in July. Reconstruction fees are likely to be $400,000. 

The benefit show in Snow Camp, NC was hosted by Buddy and Brenda Michaels, and William and Allison Riley. There were too many sponsors to list, but there roughly 20 local businesses helped sponsor the event.

Performers included Cornbread Revival, Hot Wax & The Splinters, and Carolina Critters.

Pastor Mandy Sayers said of the day’s events, “BBQ and Bluegrass; I think this is what Heaven will be like.”

The food was cooked by William Riley, with sides made by local restaurants. 

Anyone who would like to donate to help the rebuilding of the Saxapahaw United Methodist Church will find a donation link on the church web site.

Benefit for Saxapahaw United Methodist Church - photo © Walter Fogleman
Benefit for Saxapahaw United Methodist Church - photo © Walter Fogleman
Benefit for Saxapahaw United Methodist Church - photo © Walter Fogleman
Benefit for Saxapahaw United Methodist Church - photo © Walter Fogleman
Cornbread Revival at the benefit for Saxapahaw United Methodist Church - photo © Laura Ridge
Cornbread Revival at the benefit for Saxapahaw United Methodist Church - photo © Laura Ridge
Johnny Ridge with Cornbread Revival at the benefit for Saxapahaw United Methodist Church - photo © Laura Ridge
Cornbread Revival at the benefit for Saxapahaw United Methodist Church - photo © Laura Ridge
Cornbread Revival at the benefit for Saxapahaw United Methodist Church - photo © Laura Ridge
Cornbread Revival at the benefit for Saxapahaw United Methodist Church - photo © Laura Ridge
Danny Bowers with Cornbread Revival at the benefit for Saxapahaw United Methodist Church - photo © Laura Ridge
Brenda Michaels at the benefit for Saxapahaw United Methodist Church - photo © Walter Fogleman
Benefit for Saxapahaw United Methodist Church - photo © Walter Fogleman
Benefit for Saxapahaw United Methodist Church - photo © Walter Fogleman
Cherokee Holiday-107
Benefit for Saxapahaw United Methodist Church - photo © Walter Fogleman
Benefit for Saxapahaw United Methodist Church - photo © Walter Fogleman
Buddy Michaels at the benefit for Saxapahaw United Methodist Church - photo © Walter Fogleman
Hot Wax & The Splinters at the benefit for Saxapahaw United Methodist Church - photo © Laura Ridge
Hot Wax & The Splinters at the benefit for Saxapahaw United Methodist Church - photo © Laura Ridge
Peggy Smith, Brenda Michaels, Robert Smith, Buddy Michaels,Pastor Mandy Sayers, and William Riley at the benefit for Saxapahaw United Methodist Church - photo © Laura Ridge
Benefit for Saxapahaw United Methodist Church - photo © Walter Fogleman
Benefit for Saxapahaw United Methodist Church flyer

Share this:

About the Author

Laura Ridge

I am a Mebanite (grew up in Mebane, NC) and graduated from Eastern Alamance High School in 2003. I am mother to Kendall and Caden. My biggest passion is to "capture life as it happens" through my photography. I have always loved music as well, growing up around bluegrass music and attending festivals and jams with my Daddy, Johnny Ridge, and my paw paw, Curry Ridge.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today