Benefit for Saxapahaw United Methodist Church rebuilding

Cornbread Revival at the benefit for Saxapahaw United Methodist Church – photo © Laura Ridge

On Saturday, October 4, an estimated 300 people came to support Saxapahaw United Methodist Church after Tropical Storm Chantel left them under three feet of water in July. Reconstruction fees are likely to be $400,000.

The benefit show in Snow Camp, NC was hosted by Buddy and Brenda Michaels, and William and Allison Riley. There were too many sponsors to list, but there roughly 20 local businesses helped sponsor the event.

Performers included Cornbread Revival, Hot Wax & The Splinters, and Carolina Critters.

Pastor Mandy Sayers said of the day’s events, “BBQ and Bluegrass; I think this is what Heaven will be like.”

The food was cooked by William Riley, with sides made by local restaurants.

Anyone who would like to donate to help the rebuilding of the Saxapahaw United Methodist Church will find a donation link on the church web site.