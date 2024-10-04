Benefit concerts for western North Carolina

Over the course of the next few weeks, Wilkes County, NC will be hosting a series of benefit concerts centered around helping the relief efforts going on in western North Carolina.

On October 5th, the First Baptist Church of North Wilkesboro will be hosting a concert featuring Isaac Hickerson, Scott Patrick, Carolina Detour, and Newfound Gap. It will be held at the church located at 510 D St., North Wilkesboro, NC, 28659, and will run from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

The organizer, Scott Carver, provided these details on the show…

“This started with my daughter, who plays in one of the bands [Carolina Detour]. She was thinking about something for the youth to do at church to help with the relief efforts. We were brainstorming and came up with this bluegrass fundraiser called Bluegrass for the Blue Ridge. We’re giving away free hotdogs, doing a silent auction, and receiving donations throughout the evening. The plans for all the donations are to give them to drop centers that really need the extra supplies. The music will go from 4:00-7:00 p.m., and it will be a float style with people dropping by, hanging out, donating, and making bids for the silent auction. At the end of the day, it’s just all coming together for one cause, and hopefully we can help someone in the mountains.”

Another benefit show happening October 5th is the Presley Barker concert at the Alpha and Omega Corn Maze located at 1129 Cheek Rd. Hamptonville, NC, 27020. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m., and they are asking that attendees bring non-perishable food items, baby formula, and bottled water to be donated to hurricane relief efforts in the western part of the state.

Then on October 19th, Alex Key will be hosting a concert in Downtown Wilkesboro, NC, at the Wilkes Communications Pavillion. The show begins at 12:00 noon, and features Alex Key, John PayCheck, Matt Bizzell, Taylon Hope, Holy Water, and will include others acts that have yet to be determined.

Alex says…

“I’m incredibly proud to call western North Carolina home, and it has been so heartbreaking to see the destruction and pain that Helene has brought, and continues to bring, to our beautiful community.”

“People need help and they need it quickly. We have made the quick decision to host an Appalachian Aid Music Festival in downtown Wilkesboro, NC, in cooperation with the town of Wilkesboro and Musicians Mission of Mercy. 100% of ticket sales will go to relief efforts needed in the area. Stay strong NC.”

Tickets can be purchased online. If you want to help but can’t attend, you can always simply purchase a $20 ticket, which will certainly be welcome.

Alex is also running several food drives and donation events in Wilkes. For more information about these events, follow his pages on Facebook and Instagram.

If you can come out to any of these shows to help, please do so. #AppalachiaStrong.