Bending The Iron from Nick Dumas

Posted on by John Lawless

Skyline Records has released a smokin’ new single for mandolinist Nick Dumas, a tune he wrote called Bending The Iron.

The track nicely demonstrates why Nick is so well regarded among bluegrass players. It’s a clever tune, with a bit of a modern edge, but still falling well within the contemporary mainstream of bluegrass instrumental music.

Assisting are other hot-shot young pickers Carley Arrowood on fiddle, Daniel Thrailkill on guitar, Calib Smith on banjo, Jeff Partin on reso-guitar, and Andrew Knapp on bass. They deliver a thrilling ride on this memorable tune.

Producer Will McSeveney offers high praise for Dumas.

“This one has the kind of energy that keeps you leaning forward as a listener. Nick continues to show why he’s among the finest instrumental writers in bluegrass.”

Have a listen.

Bending The Iron is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via Get It Played.

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today