Bending The Iron from Nick Dumas

Skyline Records has released a smokin’ new single for mandolinist Nick Dumas, a tune he wrote called Bending The Iron.

The track nicely demonstrates why Nick is so well regarded among bluegrass players. It’s a clever tune, with a bit of a modern edge, but still falling well within the contemporary mainstream of bluegrass instrumental music.

Assisting are other hot-shot young pickers Carley Arrowood on fiddle, Daniel Thrailkill on guitar, Calib Smith on banjo, Jeff Partin on reso-guitar, and Andrew Knapp on bass. They deliver a thrilling ride on this memorable tune.

Producer Will McSeveney offers high praise for Dumas.

“This one has the kind of energy that keeps you leaning forward as a listener. Nick continues to show why he’s among the finest instrumental writers in bluegrass.”

Have a listen.

Bending The Iron is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via Get It Played.