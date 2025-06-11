Bend in the Road from East Nash Grass

East Nash Grass’ new single from Mountain Fever Records is a doozy, another of their gritty and greasy original songs that blur the lines between old time and bluegrass music.

Bend in the Road, written by mandolinist Harry Clark and banjo picker Cory Walker, it is perfectly served by Clark’s “low enunciation” singing style, Walker’s low-tuned banjo, and the repeating instrumental figure that’s played in place of solos between the verses.

Harry describes Bend in the Road a bit dismissively as a “dirty ditty about our hometown of Madison, Tennessee,” but did also expand a bit about its composition.

“Cory and I had been working on this song for a while. We had a first verse and some other stuff about ‘Granny Women’ and ‘Worm Dirt,’ but no cradle to rock that sweet baby.”

Did that make sense? It’s a glimpse into the semi-tortured mind of Harry Clark.

As luck would have it, Walker dug up some verses he had written and saved in a notebook, and the song was done.

The band turns in a fine recording, in the trademark East Nash Grass style, which is something that is moving this group up in the bluegrass hierarchy with each release.

The whole band joins in, with the addition of James Kee on guitar, Maddie Denton on fiddle, Gaven Largent on reso-guitar, and Jeff Partin on bass.

It’s a mighty good’n. Have a listen.

Bend in the Road is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

Pre-orders and pre-saves for the next East Nash Grass album, All God’s Children, are likewise enabled online.