Bend, Don’t Break from Rick Faris

Laura Orshaw, Ron Block, Rick Faris, Mark Schatz, Stephen Mougin, and Dan Tyminski

at Dark Shadow Recording for the Bend Don’t Break tracking session – photo © Jana Mougin

Bluegrass singer, songwriter, guitarist, and luthier Rick Faris is hard at work on his fourth project with Dark Shadow Recording.

A second single from the album, out now, is one Faris wrote with Rick Lang, Bend, Don’t Break, an upbeat, positive song about dodging the blows life throws our way, taking them when you have to, and keeping your head up so you can see the brighter days ahead.

Lang says that it’s one that hit them both in the feels as they were putting it together.

“Bend, Don’t Break is a song brother Rick and I were meant to write together. Poured so much emotion into it, lyrics came straight from our hearts. We’ve both faced and overcame adversities in our lives that tested us, challenged us, pushed us to the limit. When that happens we rely on our core beliefs, our faith, family, and friends to pull us through.

Bend, Don’t Break is a song of hope for all humanity, that no matter the circumstance we can weather any storm, rise to any challenge.”

The studio band is the all-star outfit pictured above. With Rick on guitar and lead vocal, Dan Tyminski played mandolin, Ron Block banjo, Laura Orshaw fiddle, and Mark Schatz bass. Dan sings the harmony vocal with Faris.

It’s a nice pick-me-up when you’re feeling down in the mouth. Have a listen.

Bend, Don’t Break is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.