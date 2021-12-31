Ben James to Dailey & Vincent

Dailey & Vincent have announced the addition of Ben James to their touring band. Ben just completed his final show with Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver last night in Georgia.

The 25 year old guitarist will start his new gig next week in Bristol, and is excited for this opportunity.

When we reached him this afternoon he was driving home from the Jekyll Island Bluegrass Festival, and shared a number of thoughts.

“First and foremost, I want to thank Doyle Lawson. I owe my start in the music business to him. If it weren’t for him giving me a shot, I never would have been where I am today. What I’ve learned from him surpasses anything I could have had as far as training for a career in music goes.

I’ve been a fan of Dailey & Vincent since I was a little kid, so that helps a lot getting ready. It’s such an honor to be asked to join their band. I used to watch them a lot at the Old Rock School in Valdese, NC when they were getting started in bluegrass. I saw them build their career from there to the Grand Ole Opry stage, and I’m excited to move into that realm with them.

I’ll play guitar and sing, both lead and tenor, sort of a utility singer. Whatever they want me to do, really. I’m super excited about it.

I’m just very humbled by this opportunity.”

That first show with Jamie and Darrin will be on January 7 at the Paramount Theater in Bristol, TN, followed by the J.E Broyhill Civic Center on January 8 in Lenoir, NC, and the Paramount Theater January 9 in Charlottesville, VA.

Ben also asked us to share his congratulations and best wishes to his Quicksilver brothers who have just launched Authentic Unlimited.

“I want wish the guys in Authentic Unlimited the very best in their career as well. Go see them… some of my best friends.”

That just leaves Matt Flake unaccounted for following the retirement of Quicksilver.