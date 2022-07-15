Ben James signs with RBR, releases Teardrops in Tennessee

Skip to content
Fresh off a successful stint with the final edition of Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, and newly ensconced as a member of Dailey & Vincent, Ben James has been announced as the latest artist to join the family at
RBR Entertainment.
A debut single with the label is available as well,
, a song he wrote, and recorded alongside some of Nashville’s hottest pickers and singers. Teardrops in Tennessee
People have been moved by Ben’s vocal prowess since he appeared on the scene, especially on Gospel quartets he sang with Quicksilver. You won’t forget having heard him sing.
James says that he is very happy to be working with Chris Myers and Billy Droze at RBR, and shared a few words about the first single.
“I am very eager to be teaming up with RBR. They have some great artists and are making big moves in the business. RBR is a team of folks who care about the artists and put them first in all that they do. I am looking forward to what is ahead with RBR.
Teardrops in Tennessee is a song that I wrote driving across the TN/NC line. I wanted to give folks a hard driving bluegrass tune with an old school feel. Vocals aside, the instrumentation on this track blew my mind. Some of the best musicians out there laid down some exceptional work on this song, and I’m excited to see how people react to it.”
It is a very strong cut, a sentiment echoed by producer Josh Swift, likewise a Quicksilver alum.
“When Ben sent me his demo for
Teardrops In Tennessee, my immediate thought was, ‘This is ’90s bluegrass on steroids.’ It reminded me of a song that I would have loved to have heard my bluegrass heroes sing. So, my goal as producer was to try and capture that same ’90s feel, with added modern recording techniques. I could not be more pleased with the outcome. The guys absolutely played/sang their tails off!!!”
The guys in question include Trey Hensley on guitar, Ron Stewart on banjo, Aubrey Haynie on fiddle, Aaron Ramsey on mandolin, Josh Swift on reso-guitar, and Ben Issacs on bass. Swift and Mike Rogers sang vocal harmonies.
Listen for yourself…
Teardrops in Tennessee is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.
