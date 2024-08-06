Ben Eldridge tribute show on Bluegrass Country this Friday

We heard from Randy Barrett, President of the Bluegrass Country Foundation, the organization that oversees the management of the 24/7, live bluegrass radio station online, Bluegrass Country.

Randy is also a banjo player, and the co-author of last year’s authorized biography and tablature volume on DC five string legend, Ben Eldridge (On Banjo – Recollection, Licks, and Solos), who we sadly lost earlier this year.

In honor of Ben, Barrett has put together an 80-minute radio program as a tribute, which will air this Friday, August 9, at 3:00 p.m. (EST) on Bluegrass Country. Randy will present both music from Eldridge’s long career with The Seldom Scene, and with any number of other top bluegrass artists from Cliff Waldron to Tony Rice, plus personal remembrances from the book.

The format for the show is biographical, following his life from a childhood interest in music, through to a professional life in bluegrass. Ben’s humor also makes an appearance, as well as his full time career outside of music. It also makes for a fine overview of the history of bluegrass banjo, especially in the capitol region, and the wealth of bluegrass artists that made the area their home.

We also get some history behind the converted Gibson PB-6 banjo that Ben played, which had been previously owned by Bill Emerson and Tom Morgan, and how it came to be known as “Harvey.”

Anyone who is a fan of banjo, Ben Eldridge, or the bluegrass scene in DC during the 1970s through the ’90s, is strongly encouraged to make time for Randy’s Ben Eldridge tribute show on Bluegrass Country. Their signal can be heard worldwide via online streaming, and on HD radio at 88.5FM Channel 2 in the Washington area.

Speaking of Harvey, he is now in the possession of Ben’s son Chris, of Punch Brothers fame, who has been making it available to others for select recording projects. Barrett asked us to let everyone know that he will be taking Harvey to the 2024 Banjo Gathering in Michigan this October, so attendees will be able to get a closeup look at this remarkable and historic instrument.

Well done, Randy Barrett!