Belles of Blue to Sound Biscuit – and single premiere

Sound Biscuit Productions has announced the signing of Kentucky group Belles of Blue, based on the playing and singing of sisters Nancy Decker and Dollie Slayton.

Growing up in Missouri’s Ozark region, the sisters found a love for traditional music as children, and learned the ropes as a part their family’s bluegrass gospel group. Together they toured all over the area, including stints at Silver Dollar City in Branson. Both are now veteran songwriters and singers, and Dollie, who also goes by Jolly, is also an accomplished comedian. These two have a lot to bring to their live shows!

Working now with Sound Biscuit, the Belles have a debut single set to release on August 1, but have arranged for us to premiere it today for our readers.

It’s a song they wrote called Black Heart about surviving one of the most frightful episodes one might imagine.

Dollie explained a bit of what’s behind the song.

“Music is healing.

I began writing the verses to Black Heart after I narrowly escaped a terrible domestic violence situation. I left Missouri in the dead of night, fleeing to Kentucky. Heart broken, life shattered, I began to pick up the pieces one lyric at a time.

I needed a few more lines to make the song complete, so I turned to my mentor, and sister, Nancy Decker, who finished co-writing the song with me.

No longer a victim, I overcame the darkness, and together Nancy and I shed light on a Black Heart.

Nancy’s on guitar, with Dollie on bass, and studio support from Avery Welter on guitar, Daniel Norton on reso-guitar, and Aynsley Porchak on fiddle. Both sisters sing, with Sharry Lovan adding a harmony part.

It’s a grim and challenging song, but well worth the listen. Check it out.

Black Heart will be available on August 1 from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get it now from AirPlay Direct.