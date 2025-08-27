Béla Fleck banjo raffle to support Texas flooding victims

The hearts of the whole world went out to the victims of the terrible flooding in the Hill Country region of Texas last month. Particularly devastating were the floods in Kerr County, which took 117 of the 135 lives lost when the Guadalupe River flood plain experienced a 100 year flood. The stories of the young girls lost at Camp Mystic are surely fresh in everyone’s mind.

The Bluegrass Ambassadors, a charitable organization founded and managed by the Chicago bluegrass band, Henhouse Prowlers, sprung into action to do their part to assist those affected by the flooding. Together with ReString Appalachia, an autographed Béla Fleck Gold Tone Bluegrass Heart Mastertone Prototype Banjo was obtained, valued at $3,799, and is being raffled through Givebutter with proceeds going to donate instruments to those affected by the Hill Country flooding.

Raffle tickets are being offered for $30 each online, and they have raised nearly $9,000 at the time of this posting.

Ben Wright, banjo man with the Prowlers, says that the guys are all in on this effort.

“When you see someone who’s lost everything light up as they hold an instrument again, it’s impossible to stay on the sidelines. That moment speaks to the power of music in healing and rebuilding, and that’s why we’re all in on this collaboration. It aligns perfectly with our mission to connect and uplift through music.”

Their partner, ReString Appalachia, was organized in the aftermath of the Hurricane Helene flooding in the Blue Ridge region last year. Founder Nicholas Edward Williams says that they are handling the assignment of instruments to victims.

“As the primary responses continue to get the essentials back in order for those affected in the Texas Hill Country, ReString Appalachia is poised to help bring music back to the area, and will be taking applications for those who wish to replace instruments that they lost in the flooding starting August 6. We are aware of how vital music has been to the culture, the history, and the future of this area, and are honored to be able to help in this way.”

The raffle runs through September 1, so anyone looking for a chance to win should visit Givebutter online and get their ticket soon.