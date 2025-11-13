Béla Fleck banjo raffle to benefit Kids on Bluegrass

The International Bluegrass Music Association is holding a raffle to benefit the IBMA Kids on Bluegrass program, which offers young bluegrass musicians, aged 4-17, the opportunity to create and perform music together during the annual World of Bluegrass convention. There they are grouped by ability rather than age, and have the chance to meet and interact with top bluegrass artists and instructors, and be featured on stage during IBMA week.

Over the years, IBMA Kids on Bluegrass has included a good many young pickers who have gone on to make a career in music, such as Sierra Hull, Sarah Jarosz, Casey Campbell, Cory Walker, Nick Keen, Alex Hargreaves, Seth Taylor, Molly Tuttle, Austin Ward, Christian Ward, Gaven Largent, Ivy Phillips, Cory Piatt, and Wyatt Ellis.

The raffle is for a Gold Tone Bluegrass Heart Béla Fleck Signature banjo, with case, a $3800 value, which will remain open for bidding through November 30 at midnight. Bids can be placed on the Rally Up site, which allows both raffle bids and direct donations to Kids on Bluegrass.

This banjo was designed by Marc Horowitz, Béla Fleck, and Wayne Rogers as a replica of Béla’s beloved 1937 RB-75 Mastertone, with its wider and thicker radiused neck, built by John Monteleone. At the heart of the Bluegrass Heart is the Gold Tone “Twanger” pot assembly, with its pre-war style no-hole tone ring, modeled on J.D. Crowe’s legendary “Banger.”

Some more modern accoutrements include the Rickard Cyclone 10:1 tuners, a Prucha Presto tailpiece, and a Gold Tone Little Mountain arm rest made of black corian.

On top of all that, this raffle banjo is signed by Béla himself on the head, making it a true collector’s item.

So head on over to Rally Up and place your bid, or make a donation, to benefit Kids on Bluegrass.