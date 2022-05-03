Being A Woman (Is Like Being the Sun) from Caroline Jones

Skip to content
After an
initial bluegrass experience last summer in Australia, country pop singer and songwriter Caroline Jones is back with another grassy single, this time cut in Nashville with an all-female ensemble.
Jones has seen her career steadily rise since the release of her second album last year. Currently touring in support of the Zac Brown Band’s Out In The Middle tour, she has made her name with honest country music and her prowess on multiple instruments, not to mention her clear and unaffected singing voice.
With a nod towards Mother’s Day this weekend. Jones’ latest song,
, was recorded with Music City grassers Rebecca Frazier on guitar, Missy Raines on bass, Mary Meyer on mandolin, and Kate Lee O’Connor on fiddle. Alison Brown played banjo and produced the track at her Compass Records studio, and it was released last Friday for Being a Woman (is Like Being the Sun) download and streaming.
It is an anthem to both the strength and the tenderness that encompass femininity, which Caroline says was perfectly captured in this Compass session.
“
Being a Woman (is Like Being the Sun) is about to the double-edged sword of emotional intelligence and sensitivity that comes with womanhood. There is immense, life-giving power in a woman’s care and understanding of the intricacies of other’s needs. But many challenges accompany that power. As I mature, I am learning how to navigate those challenges, and trying to be intentional about the kind of woman I want to be. How do I care for those I love the most while ensuring that my own needs and desires are met? How do I communicate honestly, without being demanding or controlling, and more importantly listen with an open heart? I really, really hope that this song resonates with women and makes them feel heard and understood. And perhaps inspire men who listen to the song to appreciate and understand the women in their lives more.
I had a vision to record this song with an all-female bluegrass band because I knew they could bring the lyric to life in an authentic way. I am so grateful that Alison Brown resonated with this message, because I cannot think of a better producer to have at the helm for this song. Alison is an inspiration to me and countless other musicians, especially women.”
Enjoy the new single in this music video and watch Caroline trading licks with these experienced grassers.
Being a Woman (is Like Being the Sun) is available now on Compass Records from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.
