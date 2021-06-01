Bein’ Country – new single from Corey Zink

Sound Biscuit Productions has released a debut single from their first project with Corey Zink, a popular New England bluegrass artist recently relocated to east Tennessee.

Zink is a busy man, fielding a bluegrass touring group, a classic country band, and a classic country road show. His upcoming album with Sound Biscuit is a bluegrass project, with touches of acoustic country in the mix. All the songs are his compositions, and he is supported both by his bandmates from the northeast, and new friends from his current home in the Volunteer State.

For the first single, Corey has chosen one called Bein’ Country, which he wrote in honor of his father, Ronnie. Behind Zink’s deep baritone voice we have his Sound Biscuit label mate Jesse Brock on mandolin, Dan Menzone on banjo, Laura Orshaw on fiddle, Pete Adams on pedal steel, Steve Carr on bass, and Lonnie Rowland on snare. In a special proud papa moment for Corey, his son Mason sings harmony along with darrell Webb.

Zink says that everything is coming up roses for him this year, and he couldn’t be more pleased.

“I’m very happy about all of the exciting changes happening in my world of music since signing with the Sound Biscuit Record Label in 2020. New music, new projects, new friends, and new fans for Zink and Company, JCT441, and my Classic Country Roadshow. All of which you can learn about at my newly refreshed website.

Getting back to full time music and recording is something I feel blessed to be able to do. I can’t wait to share my new self titled album of all original songs with everyone.”

Have a listen…

Bein’ Country is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get the track at AirPlay Direct.