Behind the 8 Ball video from Andy Leftwich

Following up on their single release earlier this month for bluegrass multi-instrumentalist Andy Leftwich, Behind the 8 Ball, Mountain Home Music has produced a music video to accompany the track.

It finds Leftwich on mandolin and fiddle in the studio, with support from Cody Kilby on guitar, Matt Menefee on banjo, and Byron House on bass. Even more fun than hearing these remarkable players improvise over this clever tune is watching them do it on screen. Absolutely beautiful work by all.

Ever since he joined up with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder in 2011 while still in his teens, Andy Leftwich has been recognized as a shining light in instrumental bluegrass. Now working as an independent artist, he continues to turn in dazzling new music, mostly of his own composition.

Watch him at work in this video…

Behind the 8 Ball is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.

