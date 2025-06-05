Been All Around This World video from Special Consensus

Special Consensus has reached a milestone few collaborations of any sort attain in the music business. From humble beginnings, under the leadership of banjo player Greg Cahill, the band is celebrating 50 years of bluegrass under that name in 2025.

With such a memorable event in the air, Special C and Compass Records have produced a new album that celebrates this golden anniversary by incorporating many of the musicians that been part of the group over the past half century. They’ve likewise chosen as the title, Been All Around This World, in recognition of their globetrotting tour schedule over the years.

Of course Been All Around This World is also the name of a popular old time folk song, first recorded by Grandpa Jones in 1946, but having appeared in print records of traditional songs going even further back. Since that time it’s been notably covered by dozens of other artists, in a variety of styles, and under several different names. The song made its way into pop music consciousness after being recorded by The Grateful Dead in 1973, and was even cut by Bing Crosby as Hang Me, Oh Hang Me in 1960.

For the 50th anniversary project, Cahill has brought back three former members who have done well in the music world, Josh Williams, Ashby Frank, and Robbie Fulks, to perform the song along with current band – Greg Blake on guitar, Brian McCarty on mandolin, Dan Eubanks on bass, and Cahill on banjo.

They give it a perfectly appropriate old time treatment, with multiple key changes to accommodate the three lead singers.

Have a listen in the music video for the single, out this week on Compass Records.

Been All Around This World, the single, is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

Pre-orders for the album, releasing on June 20, can be placed at the Compass Records web site.