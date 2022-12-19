Becky Isaacs Bowman injured in auto accident 

Bluegrass gospel singer, musician and songwriter, Becky Isaacs Bowman, of The Isaacs, was involved in an serious auto accident on Friday near her home in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

She was in a head-on collision which left her with broken bones, requiring emergency surgery on her knees/tibias. The Isaacs have reported that this went well, although she will be unable to put weight her legs for five weeks at least.

She has broken ribs also.

Her husband, John Bowman, reports that given the severity of the accident, she is in good spirits.

“Becky is doing very well. Of course she was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle. The driver had some sort of medical emergency, crossed into her lane, and hit her going about 50 mph. Unfortunately, he died at the scene. Both her knees were severely damaged. She has nine screws and a plate surgically placed in her right knee. Thankfully, the left tibia was only cracked. So, we are looking at six to eight weeks of rehab.”

The Isaacs weekend concerts were cancelled. Their next scheduled show is due to take place on January 21, 2023, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Greeneville, Tennessee.

The recovery process, with months of therapy, is expected to be a long one, so check the website for information about future appearances.

Her vehicle was damaged beyond repair.

John also mentioned how thankful he and Becky are for the support they are receiving.

“We have been overwhelmed with texts, emails, and calls with well wishes and prayers. We want everyone to know how much we appreciate it. Most of all we are thankful to God for sending his protecting angel to deliver her from the hand of death! We give God and his son, Jesus, all the Glory!”

Somewhat ironically, her latest album is titled Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times (House of Isaacs); perhaps she will find some strength in knowing that what helped her in the past will comfort her now.

He’s My Guide (featuring Doyle Lawson, Russell Moore and George Shuffler)

Cards can be sent to:

Becky Isaacs Bowman

c/o The Isaacs

PO Box 370

Goodlettsville, Tennessee 37070

Get well soon, Becky!