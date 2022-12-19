Becky Buller’s 5th annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest!

Don’t be late! It’s time for the annual Becky Buller Ugly Christmas Sweater contest on Facebook.

Post a photo of yourself in your best ugly Christmas sweater for a chance to win valuable prizes from Becky and her 2022 contest guests, Larry Stephenson, Barbara Martin Stephens, and Ned Luberecki.

To enter, visit Becky’s official contest post on Facebook, and simply add your photo in the comments. Then on December 21 at approximately 10:00 p.m. (EST), they will announce six winners, who will receive copies of Buller’s new Christmas album, The Perfect Gift, and Larry’s current project, Retrospective.

Here’s the entry announcement video from Facebook…

So dig out those ugly sweaters and get your photo posted before it’s all over.

Wednesday evening’s announcement of the winners will also take place on Becky’s Facebook page.