Becky Buller’s 3rd annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest

With Christmas parties off the docket for most of us this year, many folks who have already pulled out their tacky holiday attire are wondering why they bothered.

But there is still a chance to get a reaction from that appalling pullover your aunt Agatha gave you a few years back. And maybe win a prize!

Becky Buller is partnering with Sierra Hull this December for her 3rd annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest. Becky’s daughter, Romy, is also helping out this time around.

They are urging everyone to post a photo of themselves with their worst Christmas jumper on either Buller or Hull’s Facebook pages. Both of them will choose their favorites, with each winner receiving the latest CD release from Becky or Sierra.

In years past this has been great fun, with all involved getting to chuckle – and comment – at the various entries. So grab your phone, and your most horrendous Christmas sweater, and post them to either the Becky Buller or Sierra Hull Facebook pages.

Here’s the official contest video, imploring all to join in.

It doesn’t matter your age, or where you live. All are invited to share the true ugliness and questionable taste of the longstanding ugly Christmas sweater tradition.