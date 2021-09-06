Becky Buller makes her Grand Ole Opry debut

Becky Buller, and her trusty Becky Buller Band, made their first appearance at the Grand Ole Opry on Friday, September 3.

They played three songs from her current Distance and Time album on Dark Shadow Recordings, The Barber’s Fiddle, More Heart, Less Attack, and Don’t Look Back.

Becky said that she has dreamed of this moment since she was in high school, and that this is a memory she will hold dear the rest of her life.

“My heart is so full right now. Thanks to everyone who joined B^3 in person and around the world tonight for our Grand Ole Opry debut! It was a pleasure sharing music with you from that hallowed stage.”

The performance included a special moment for Buller’s family. Her parents and many family members from Minnesota had traveled to Nashville to be in the Opry audience. When Becky expressed her gratitude for their support when she was a young artist starting out, her mom stood and waved while the crowd applauded. Becky then located her Tennessee in-laws on the other side of the room and acknowledged them. She was clearly feeling her moment.

This debut had originally been scheduled for May of 2020, but was cancelled along with everything else during the pandemic shutdowns.

The Becky Buller Band is Ned Luberecki on banjo, Jake Eddy on guitar, Wesley Lee on mandolin, and Daniel Hardin on bass.

Congratulations to Becky Buller for this major career milestone!