Becky Buller introduces new bandmates

Becky Buller has announced two new members of her touring group, unsurprisingly named The Becky Buller Band. Regular readers will recall that she lost two bandmates late in 2020, when guitarist Dan Boner left to focus on his responsibilities as Director of the bluegrass program at ETSU, and Nate Lee to dedicate his energies to his new online teaching business, Play Nately.

Coming in to the band are Jake Eddy on guitar and Wes Lee on mandolin.

Wes comes to the group from Georgia. Buller knows him from her time with Valerie Smith & Liberty Pike, when Lee was also in the group. He is a former MerleFest mandolin champion who has been away from professional touring for almost 16 years.

Jake is a West Virginia native, who had previously played guitar with the Eddy/Meyer Trio. He has been working as a bluegrass picker since he was 14 years old, including a stint with Melvin Goins.

Becky says that everyone will be quite impressed when they next see this latest edition of her band.

“I’m so excited to have these two talented gents in the band. I know you’ll enjoy what they have to offer.”

They join Ned Luberecki on banjo and Daniel Hardin on bass.

Everyone will have the chance to see them this weekend when The Becky Buller Band plays Nashville’s Station Inn on Saturday, June 5. If you can’t join them in person, the show will be streamed live via Station Inn TV. You can see all their dates for this summer online.