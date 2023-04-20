Becky Buller inducted into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame

Last Friday, April 14, bluegrass singer, songwriter, and bandleader Becky Buller was inducted into the 2023 class of the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame. The Hall, located in New Ulm, MN, only about 35 miles from Buller’s hometown of St James, serves to honor the very best musical artists to hail from the North Star State.

Since 1989 they have been honoring Minnesota performers with induction, usually five or six each year. Becky finds herself listed alongside major music icons like Bob Dylan, Prince, Judy Garland, and the St Olaf Choir. She isn’t the first bluegrass artist to be admitted, with Monroe Crossing being inducted in 2007, the same year as Prince. Dick Kimmel is also a member, inducted in 2010.

Becky was already booked to play in Virginia when this year’s announcement was made, so she couldn’t accept in person, but did share this lovely remembrance with us about receiving this honor.

“Being a 2023 inductee into the Minnesota Music Hall Of Fame in New Ulm, MN, is a very unexpected and undeserved privilege! I have been blessed with ‘a good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over!’

It is a joy to musically represent our rich Minnesotan musical heritage everywhere I go. I am continually astounded by all the amazing places I’ve gotten to experience, and the incredible people I’ve met, collaborated with, and call friends…all because of this little bitty fiddle and a pocket full of songs.

I so wish I could’ve been in two places at once last Friday night, but was already committed to play at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion, VA. I’m so grateful to my brother, Pastor Michael Buller, for accepting on my behalf, along with my sister-in-law, Erika, and my folks, Emory and Linda Buller.

Music has shaped my entire life.

It was through the music that God brought me my wonderful Tennessee family; I wouldn’t be who I am without Jeff, our daughter Romy, and all the Haleys and Georges.

I love it when my Minnesota family comes for a visit and we all pick music together.

Faith and music brought my parents together at Mankato State College. Music is still very important in their home.

Anything and everything could trigger a song lyric in Mom’s mind, and she’d sing it whole-heartedly.

As a kid, I don’t remember wanting for anything.

As an adult, I now have a slightly better understanding of how tight the household budget was; my parents were self-employed dry cleaners during my growing up years. But there was always money for music lessons, both piano and violin; for Symphony chocolate bars to bribe me to be in youth orchestra; for fuel to travel to and from Mankato twice a week, more if there were performances; there were bluegrass festivals, contests, concerts. When I decided to attend East Tennessee State University to study bluegrass music, they packed me up, hauled me across the country, and let me go…

I am so grateful to them for making it possible for me to follow my passion, even when it was incredibly uncomfortable to do so, and probably terrifying. I love them both so much.

I have so many folks to thank, including my teachers and mentors, and band members, past and present. I’ll be doing this via a video over on my socials. Please connect with all of those through my website: BeckyBuller.com.

This honor comes with great responsibility; I will do my best to make y’all proud and let The Light shine through me.”

Other 2023 inductees include The Jolly Huntsmen, Gwen Mathews, Fr. Jan Michael Joncas, and The Del Counts.

Congratulations Becky Buller, and all of the 2023 class at the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame!