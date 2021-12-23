Becky Buller co-host of 2nd annual Net Radio Dogs Christmas Spectacular

Skip to content
Rick Dollar, host of the Net Radio Dogs Road Show, has created his second annual Christmas Extravaganza, co-hosted by popular bluegrass artist, Becky Buller.
“We hope to bring some Christmas cheer to all our listeners across the globe,” Rick tells us. “I’ll play second fiddle to Becky any day.”
In addition to being available to the program’s regular affiliates, Rick makes it easy for everyone to enjoy this special one hour edition by releasing it on YouTube for all to hear.
There is all sorts of bluegrass Christmas music, plus visits from top artists like Rhonda Vincent, Jerry Salley, Tammy Rogers, Thomm Jutz, Tim Raybon, and more.
Buller says that she had a blast doing this show.
“I’m honored to represent Dark Shadow Recording in this fun radio taping. Rick is fun to work with! There is a good mix of Christmas music both new and traditional.”
Have a listen now, or save for Christmas Eve with a mug of egg nog, or your holiday beverage of choice.
