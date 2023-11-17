Becky Buller Band Christmas tour 2023

Becky Buller has announced the dates for her 2023 Christmas tour in December, with a week-long string of shows full of holiday music and fun with her Becky Buller Band.

She has titled the tour The Perfect Gift Christmas Tour, an allusion to her 2022 Christmas album, The Perfect Gift.

Tour stops include:

12/02/23 Dunedin, FL – Honeymoon Island Bluegrass Festival

12/07/23 Owensboro, KY – Bluegrass Hall Of Fame & Museum with the Fairfield Four

12/08/23 Barboursville, WV – The Mountaineer Opry At Route 60 Music

12/09/23 Frostburg, MD – Highlands American Music Series

12/10/23 Prince Frederick, MD – Southern Maryland Bluegrass At The Elks

In addition to material from The Perfect Gift, Becky and the band will also perform a number of other Christmas favorites. With Buller on fiddle and lead vocals, the Becky Buller Band is Ned Luberecki on banjo, Wes Lee on mandolin, Daniel Hardin on bass, and Jacob Groopman on guitar.

More details and ticket information for The Perfect Gift Christmas Tour can be found online.

You can check out all the Christmas bluegrass we have covered at Bluegrass Today by following this link.