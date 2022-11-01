Becky Buller and Nu-Blu announce Christmas tour

Skip to content
Bluegrass recording artists the
Becky Buller Band and Nu-Blu have announced plans for a joint 2022 Christmas tour. And they have something mighty special on tap for what they are billing as a Happy Christmas Tour.
Rather than a round robin sort of program, both bands will be onstage for the entire show, which promises both original and traditional holiday favorites, all with the sounds of the Appalachian roots from which our music sprung. Audience sing-alongs will be included, and who doesn’t enjoy taking part in a bit of caroling as the weather turns cool?
Buller has a new Christmas album on offer this year, and that will occupy a good bit of her part of the show, but both BBB and Daniel and Carolyn Routh with Nu-Blu will sprinkle the presentation with bluegrass favorites as well.
All involved are excited for this first run, which Becky says will be a blast.
“I’m very much looking forward to our first Happy Christmas Tour; Daniel and Carolyn are so much fun! What we’ve got planned for y’all is not just your typical bluegrass concert; there’ll be much music, mayhem, and merriment…and you’ll be part of the show! And I can’t wait to share tunes with y’all from my first-ever full-length Christmas album,
The Perfect Gift, out on Dark Shadow Recording everywhere you grab your music December 2. Y’all come be with us!”
Two tour stops have been announced so far:
More dates are expected to be added soon. For more details or to inquire about hosting a stop on the Happy Christmas Tour ’22,
contact Daniel Routh by email.
