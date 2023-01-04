Becky Isaacs Bowman now recovering at home

Skip to content
We heard yesterday from
John Bowman with an update on his wife, Becky Isaacs Bowman’s, medical condition. As regular readers may recall, Becky, part of the popular bluegrass/gospel group, The Isaacs, was seriously injured in an auto accident on December 16 near her home in Hendersonville, TN.
The accident left her with multiple broken bones, and she underwent emergency surgery on her knees and legs. Initial prognosis suggested that it would be a month or more before she could consider putting weight back on her legs.
Here’s John’s report…
“Becky was released from the hospital Friday afternoon. I can’t tell you how happy we were for her to cross the threshold of our home! She is seeing the orthopedic doctor January 4 to check her progress and remove the stitches.
We are praying for miraculous healing in her bones so she can start her journey to walk again!
We can’t thank everyone enough for all the love and support. We are forever indebted to you all, and most of all, our gracious God who sent an angel to save my wife’s life!! Praise His holy name!”
John also shared the truly miraculous news that despite the seriousness of her accident, Becky has not been in any pain since the third day of her hospitalization.
The Isaacs made a New Years video a few days ago where Becky appears to be in good spirits, and fine voice, as the family talks and sings a good many favorite gospel songs. It runs about an hour and is sure to warm your heart. John joins in, along with Becky, Sonya, and Ben Isaacs and their parents.
A GoFundMe campaign to help the Bowmans with medical and therapy expenses is still running online.
Get well soon, Becky!
