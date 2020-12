Beautiful Star of Bethlehem and more from Burnett Sisters with Colin Ray

Another classic bluegrass Christmas song is Beautiful Star of Bethlehem, popularized by The Stanley Brothers in the 1950s, and which remained in the Ralph Stanley set list until his passing.

Here is a newly-recorded version courtesy of The Burnett Sisters with Colin Ray, who do a lovely job on this one written by R. Fisher Boyce and Adger M. Pace in the early years of the prior century.

The video was recorded as a part of the Mountain Home Music Virtual Appalachian Christmas Card Concert, a benefit show raising money for Hospitality House of Boone and Santa’s Toy Box, which the label has done for 23 years. They ask that if you enjoy the video, please consider a donation using this simple online form.

Watch to the end for a Christmas surprise from The Burnetts.

