Bearded Banjo Santas live on Facebook December 23

Here’s a Christmas treat for banjo lovers everywhere. Three of your favorite pickers will be doing a livestream concert tomorrow night (12/23) on Facebook, billed as the Bearded Banjo Santas Holiday Hang with Alan Munde, Béla Fleck, and Tony Trischka. It will be broadcast via Facebook Live starting at 7:00 p.m. (EST) Wednesday evening.

The show was the brainchild of Tony Trischka, who thought it would be a fun experience. So he called on his fellow bearded banjo buds and they readily agreed. Each will be connected remotely from their home, with a program of solo banjo music prepared.

Tony tells us that it’s not a completely Christmas program, though he does has a Christmas medley prepared, and presumes that Alan and Béla have something similar as well. It is expected to be a loose, free form exchange of tunes and conversation. They aren’t planning to take requests, but will likely respond to comments from viewers.

To watch, simply visit either of the three Bearded Santas’ Facebook pages to see the livestream. There is no fee to join in the fun, but donations will be accepted during the show for Action Against Hunger USA.

Links are: