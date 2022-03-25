Be My Baby from Theo & Brenna

Mountain Fever Records has a new single today for Theo & Brenna, coming from Dreams For Sale, their upcoming full length album with the label.

Theo & Brenna are Theo and Brenna Mac Millan, sibling singers and songwriters living in Nashville, and touring with their own band. Mary Meyer is on mandolin, Maddie Denton on fiddle, and Evan Winsor on bass, with Theo on guitar and Brenna on banjo.

Though most of the new record will feature their original songs, today’s single is a real blast from the past, which was a hit before either of them was born, and maybe before their parents were born as well! It’s Be My Baby, recorded by The Ronettes in 1963 and produced by Phil Spector at the height of his “wall of sound” style. The song was written by Jeff Barry, Ellie Greenwich, and Phil Spector and became a big radio hit all over the world.

It might not be one you would expect to hear done bluegrass, but it totally works.

Theo says that it’s always a hit when they play it live.

“The female powerhouse group The Ronettes (and producer Phil Spector) created an all-time great song with their 1963 release of Be My Baby. Whether you first heard it in a movie or on the radio, pretty much everyone will recognize this song. It’s simply one of the best songs out there, and it is always an exciting moment when we get to kick off our version during a live show – what a song!”

Check it out…

Be My Baby by Theo & Brenna is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.