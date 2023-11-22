Be Good To My Little Baby Girl from Darren Beachley and Caleb Bailey

Turnberry Records has released a new single, a collaboration between two of their artists, Darren Beachley and Caleb Bailey.

It’s their take on the Randall Hylton song, Be Good To My Little Baby Girl, recorded back in 1984 by The Bluegrass Cardinals. Darren and Caleb sing it as a duet, with Beachley taking the verses, and Caleb jumping in on the choruses.

The track makes for a nice pairing between an experienced vet in Beachley, and a fast rising newcomer in Bailey. A multi-instrumentalist as well as a vocalist, Darren has spent time with Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver on bass, played guitar and reso with Springfield Exit, and is currently reso-guitarist with The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band. He also led his own group, Darren Beachley & The Legends of the Potomac for several years.

Though Caleb has only been on the scene since 2021, he has spent his whole life around bluegrass, growing up in a family of pickers in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley. His Poplar & Pine solo album got the attention of Keith Barnacastle at Turnberry, and led to his signing with the label.

Darren says that he has always loved this song, and was delighted when asked to contribute vocals for a special collection project.

“Keith Barnacastle had asked me to do a song on the Turnberry compilation project, and I was honored he asked. He sent me several tunes and Baby Girl was on there. In my youth I remember the Bluegrass Cardinals cutting this one, and David Parmley sang the fire out of it. And it was written by Randall Hylton, who was an incredible songwriter.

Great piece of music to sing with an incredible bunch of pickers. And I had never sung any with Caleb Bailey, who did great on the tenor. I think it turned out well!

The song also is a close piece for me as my daughter just got married as well.”

With Darren and Caleb on vocals, support comes from Greg Cole on guitar, Jessie Baker on banjo, Mike Johnson on mandolin, Andy Leftwich on fiddle, Josh Swift on reso-guitar, and Darrin Vincent on bass. They do a bang up job on this classic song, and it’s really nice to hear it again.

Check it out…

Be Good To My Little Baby Girl is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers are invited to contact Turnberry Records for an airplay copy of the track.