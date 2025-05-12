Battle of Blair Mountain from Will Clark

For his latest single for Mountain Fever Records, bluegrass singer and multi-instrumentalist Will Clark has chosen a new song about labor strife in the early 20th century.

Battle of Blair Mountain recalls the bloody battle fought in Logan County, WV in 1921 between the region’s coal miners and their sympathizers, and forces set up by local authorities to protect the mines. It was a major confrontation in what became known as the Coal Wars, with mine owners assembling small armies, often made up of strikebreaking workers brought in when members of the United Mine Workers refused to work over conditions they found deplorable.

The fighting occurred over many days, beginning on August 25, and wasn’t settled until federal troops arrived on September 2. The mine operators held great sway over the sheriff’s departments, and nearly 1,000 miners were charged with homicide, though area jurors failed to convict the bulk of the men. Both sides had been able to acquire weaponry from the recently-concluded WWI, including Gatling guns, high explosives, and poison gas.

In the song, written by Mark “Brink” Brinkman and Mike Evans, we see the miners portrayed as heroes of the collective bargaining movement, told as a tribute to their willingness to risk their lives and freedom for the right to unionize.

Set as a lonesome mountain ballad, Clark is on mandolin and tenor vocal, with Chevy Watson on guitar and lead vocal, Jason Davis on banjo, Randy Kohrs on reso-guitar, and Gavin Stinson on bass.

It’s a powerful number. Have a listen.

Battle of Blair Mountain is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.