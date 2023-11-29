Barnyard Funk video from Mark Stoffel

Mandolinist Mark Stoffel, he of Chris Jones & The Night Drivers, has put together a fun little video for his current Mountain Home Music single, Barnyard Funk.

This clever instrumental from Mark’s imagination combines bluegrass improv with a funk groove, and despite how odd that may sound in description, it makes for a very appealing track.

Having chosen some of his favorite musicians from all over the world, tracking the tune for his next CD didn’t present much of a problem, given today’s digital audio recording technology. But Stoffel says that shooting a music video presented some challenges.

“I love playing with this bunch of insanely talented people, even though it is near impossible to get them all in one room together. Geography has a lot to do with that 🙂

Ross Sermons, on bass, originally from Hickory, North Carolina, moved to Tasmania many years ago. The sheep you see in the video are actually grazing in his backyard near Hobart, Tasmania. My former bandmate, Gina Furtado, shot her portion of the video on the front porch of her home in Winchester, Virginia. I have always loved her melodic approach, in any style and any speed.

Brooklyn, New York, resident Chris Luquette – I didn’t know he had it in him – played the funkiest licks I ever heard any bluegrass guitarist pull off. When we first ran through the tune, I just had to grin from ear to ear – it was perfect!

Niall Murphy is a phenomenal fiddle player from Northern Ireland who I had the pleasure to meet during an Ireland tour in 2018. He’s got the feel, the tone, the drive, and that elegant Irish accent in his playing.

Now for the theme of the video: First, the angus cattle in the video belong to our neighbor Jim, here in Southern Illinois. Second, drums and cowbell were tracked by Asheville, North Carolina-based Tony Creasman, one of the finest drummers in our galaxy, but I was reluctant to ask him to travel over a thousand miles to beat on a cowbell for three minutes in my neighbor Jim’s cow pasture.

As it turns out, my son Oliver (12) was eager to take over Tony’s part, and, who knows …he might become a YouTube star because of it. Stranger things have happened.

Hope you you enjoy the video!”

The music video is as entertaining as the tune itself, so have a look and listen to Mark Stoffel, et al, with Barnyard Funk.

Barnyard Funk is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.